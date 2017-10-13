Meeting about community bus service

A PUBLIC meeting will be held to help bring about a decision on whether to introduce a community-run bus service in a town.

Residents who are interested in starting up a bus service linking Hayling Island to the ferry service will be meeting next week to discuss plans.

On October 18 from 6pm to 8pm people are invited to head to the Royal Shades restaurant on the seafront.

Organisers of the meeting say that it is open to anyone who may be interested in lending a helping hand to a community-run service in the area.