Members of Havant singing group celebrate long service

THREE long-serving members of a singing group were celebrated at a tea party.

Gladys Watkinson, Karen Penketh and Marilyn Penketh, who sing with Havant Pitchpipers, have been part of the Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers for more than 30 years.

They were given certificates by the mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, during the celebration at the 19Fourteas Tea Room, in West Street, Havant.

Speaking at the event Rosamunde Pope said: ‘We have come together to celebrate the support, loyalty and commitment over many years of three of our barbershop singers.

‘The application of their skills to singing, performance, training and events must be recognised as they have all supported the Pitchpipers and joined in the joy of singing.’

Gladys joined the Pitchpipers 35 years ago while Karen has been a member of the Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers for 40 years. She started singing when she was eight and also writes music.

Musical director Marilyn has also been a member for 40 years and founded the Pitchpipers in 1976.