Men released after death

TWO men arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released without charge.

The pair were arrested following the death of a man, 23, in Fareham on Friday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene in Highlands Road between Stow Crescent and Gudge Heath Lane, following the collision at 12.06am. Two men aged 23 and 25 were arrested and questioned by police.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

‘The 25-year-old from Portsmouth has been released from custody but remains under investigation.’

Anyone with information should call 101.