Men rescued from broken down speedboat near Hill Head

TWO men had to be rescued after a speedboat ran aground.

Cowes Lifeboat were on a training exercise in the Solent when they were called to the stricken boat.

The speedboat, with two young men aboard, had broken down and gone aground on shingle off Hill Head.

It was in danger of drifting into the choppy Solent when it floated free with the incoming tide.

The UK Coastguard was alerted to the problem, at about 8pm on Sunday, by Hill Head Coastguard Rescue team and dispatched the Cowes crew as they were training.

The lifeboat crew transferred the two men on to their boat and crew member Dominic Brown went aboard the speedboat as it was towed into deeper water. It was then taken on to Hamble.