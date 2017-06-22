Military veterans set to benefit from new cash boost

MILITARY veterans across the county are set to receive a £433,000 cash boost.

Hampshire County Council has been awarded the funds by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund. The council will use the cash to support military communities through several projects.

This includes a £320,000 scheme to ensure staff at local authorities, including Hampshire, are ‘forces aware’ through better referrals to charity services, and employment support for service leavers and reservists.

It also includes a £73,000 two-year project to deliver mental health first aid training to council staff such as its housing and benefits teams.

Councillor Roy Perry, the council leader, said: ‘We place enormous value on our close relationship with our military services and this week’s raising of the Armed Forces Day flag in Winchester is a visual signal of our strong support for our armed forces communities.

‘Members of our armed forces have shown commitment to public service, it is right we show appreciation.’