Mini-festival to celebrate the best of Albert Road

ONE of the city’s most iconic streets is to be celebrated in a mini-festival later this summer.

Making Albert Road Day will see sole traders and businesses such as The King’s Theatre showcase talents in a family community day.

The aim is to celebrate the road’s individual quirks.

The Albert Road Traders’ Association is behind the plans for the day of celebrations on September 2.

Chairman of the association Jenni Catlow said that the day is about celebrating the diversity on offer along the popular street.

She said: ‘We’re looking to put on a day that really celebrates the best of what Albert Road has to offer.

‘This road is so unique and special due to the variety of shops and traders here that we thought about bringing forward a family fun day that really shows what the road is all about.

‘It is going to be a small, family fun day.’

The road has seen a variety of street festivals over the years, notably Love Albert Road Day, which started as a community festival before ballooning in size to see more than 100,000 people in attendance.

It was later scrapped in 2010 due to demands over an increase in policing at the event and family fun event Daisy Chain Festival was then launched for the road in 2012.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture said: ‘Albert Road is one of the city’s most iconic streets and its diversity brings so much to the area. I welcome this day of celebrating the street.’

The street will not be closed to traffic while the event takes place.