Monthly table top sales at Portsmouth centre return

AFTER a break for summer, a monthly table top sale is returning to a community centre.

St Cuthbert’s Centre, in Copnor, is holding the event this Saturday and they will carry on on the second Saturday of every month.

Tables are £5 with sellers available to set up from 9am. The event runs from 10am until midday.

Entry is free and the centre’s cafe, on Hayling Avenue, will be open, selling refreshments.

For more information and to book tables call centre manager Julie Crook on (023) 9282 2556 or email stcuthbertscentre@btconnect.com.