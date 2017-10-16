More tickets go on sale for concert raising cash for Titchfield charity

Have your say

AN ADDITIONAL 200 tickets for a celebrity-hosted Christmas concert will go on sale from today.

The event at Winchester Cathedral is raising money for Titchfield-based The Haven, which supports women with breast cancer and The Murray Parish Trust.

Confirmed readers for the concert include David Tennant, Hugh Bonneville, Olivia Colman and Timothy West. It will also have a performance from soprano Clare Rutter and a variety of festive performances from Hampshire musical groups.

Sally Taylor, chairman of the Breast Cancer Haven development board, said: ‘We have been thrilled with the response for this event.’

The event is on December 7. For more details visit tickets.winchester-cathedral.org.uk.