Morning tea and cake for cancer charity

Have your say

A funeral directors is holding a coffee morning to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

South Downs Funeral Service in Wickham is hosting a morning of coffee and treats as part of the ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ for Macmillan.

Funeral director Tim Coad said: ‘Funeral service is also about caring and supporting those in our local communities and we have great admiration for Macmillan as they care for cancer sufferers.

‘We hope local people will support us as we support this valuable charity.’

Visitors will be offered tea and coffee together with home-made cakes donated by staff and their families.

There will also be a charity raffle.

For those who can not attend the event, it is also possible to make a donation on other days at the Wicham’s home.

The firm’s managing director, Paul Lee-Bapty is a local resident and long-time funeral director.

The event will take place at 13 The Square, Wickham, from 10am until 2pm.