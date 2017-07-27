Morning travel and Weather

The weather forecast for today is a mix of sunny spells with showers developing in the morning and becoming heavier throughout the day with the risk of thunder and lightening.
There will be a maximum temperature of 19 degrees.
Travel
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Usual delay northbound on Fareham/ Gosport road between Wynch Lane and A27 Quay Street roundabout
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
