Morning travel and weather

A MOSTLY sunny day is expected.

Most places will remain dry and warm with light winds. There’ll be a maximum temperatures of 23 degrees.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – Reduced services for Bank Holiday, advised to check before you travel.

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays