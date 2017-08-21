Search

Morning travel and weather: Cloudy spells but light traffic

Here's the latest on travel and weather across the region this morning
Here's the latest on travel and weather across the region this morning
Contrary to Donald Trumps reponse to what happened in Charlottesville, Barack Obamas tweet urging love is the most-tweeted in history (Picture: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

It’s not British to be racist

0
Have your say

Here's all you need to know regarding travel and weather as you start your day.

Travel: Weather set to be rather cloudy, with some drizzle possibly later between 11am and 1pm and later between 6pm and 8pm. Temperature highs of 21C and lows of 17C.

M27 – Traffic moving smoothly this morning.

A3(M) – No reported delays on the route.

A27 – Traffic moving smoothly.

M275 – No reported delays, light congestion heading southbound on to the A3.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route.

A2030 - No reported delays but light congestion heading northbound to the A27.

Trains – South West Trains running reduced timetable.

Bus services – No delays reported

Hovertravel – Portsmouth - Ryde catamaran: Cancelled sailings from Portsmouth Harbour at 7.40am, 8.40am with services coming the other way at 8.10am and 9.10am both cancelled due to a mechanical failure.