Morning travel and weather: Cloudy spells but light traffic

Have your say

Here's all you need to know regarding travel and weather as you start your day.

Travel: Weather set to be rather cloudy, with some drizzle possibly later between 11am and 1pm and later between 6pm and 8pm. Temperature highs of 21C and lows of 17C.

M27 – Traffic moving smoothly this morning.

A3(M) – No reported delays on the route.

A27 – Traffic moving smoothly.

M275 – No reported delays, light congestion heading southbound on to the A3.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route.

A2030 - No reported delays but light congestion heading northbound to the A27.

Trains – South West Trains running reduced timetable.

Bus services – No delays reported

Hovertravel – Portsmouth - Ryde catamaran: Cancelled sailings from Portsmouth Harbour at 7.40am, 8.40am with services coming the other way at 8.10am and 9.10am both cancelled due to a mechanical failure.