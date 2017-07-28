Morning travel and weather: Disruption to trains and rain expected this morning

Have your say

RAIN is on the way this morning in Portsmouth with grey skies expected until around midday.

There may be some dry patches this afternoon before more rain is expected after 2pm.

Temperatures will reach around 17C.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Small delays northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between Wych Lane and A27/Quay Street Roundabout.

Trains – South West trains has reported a signalling problem between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour. Services between Portsmouth Harbour and Cosham/Havant may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 10 minutes.

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays