Morning travel and weather: mainly dry

PEOPLE living in Portsmouth can expect a mainly dry day with some patches of bright sunshine.

The forecast for the city, from the Met Office, showed highs of 20C although it will also be windy.

Heavy rain is expected tonight from around 7pm.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays