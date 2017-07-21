Morning travel and weather: mainly dry

PEOPLE living in Portsmouth can expect a mainly dry day with some patches of bright sunshine.
The forecast for the city, from the Met Office, showed highs of 20C although it will also be windy.
Heavy rain is expected tonight from around 7pm.
Travel
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
