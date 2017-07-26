Search

Morning travel and weather: mainly rainy

Here's your morning travel and weather update
Here's your morning travel and weather update
Pupils from Queen's Inclosure Primary School in Waterlooville who have donated their shoes to children in Africa. Pictured, from left: Lily I'Bell (8), Scarlett Bugler (10), Lucia Aldred (9) and (front) Lily Bugler (5). Picture: Sarah Standing (170967-5871)

Pupils go barefoot to help children who don’t have shoes

0
Have your say

PEOPLE in Portsmouth can expect a rainy day today, July 26.

The forecast for the city, from the Met Office, showed highs of 19C.

Rain is expected from 8am to 3pm.

Travel

M27 – No reported delay

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

M3 – No reported delay

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delay

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays