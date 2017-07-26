Morning travel and weather: mainly rainy

Have your say

PEOPLE in Portsmouth can expect a rainy day today, July 26.

The forecast for the city, from the Met Office, showed highs of 19C.

Rain is expected from 8am to 3pm.

Travel

M27 – No reported delay

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

M3 – No reported delay

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delay

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays