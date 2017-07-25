Morning travel and weather: mainly sunny

Have your say

PEOPLE living in Portsmouth can expect a mainly sunny day with some rain in the late afternoon.

The forecast for the city, from the Met Office, showed highs of 22C.

Rain is expected from around 4pm to 5pm.

Travel

M27 – Busy westbound between Junction 8 Bursledon and Junction 5 Southampton Airport

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

M3 – Easing delays after overrunning roadworks

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – South West Trains is warning people to expect queues at London Waterloo between 5pm and 6.45pm

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays