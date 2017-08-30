Morning travel and weather: Say goodbye to the sunshine

Have your say

Here's all you need to do about the weather and travel in the Portsmouth area this morning.

Travel: After a baking Bank Holiday Weekend, temperatures have dropped to lows of 11C and highs of 15c. The city is set for dark clouds for most of the day and outbreaks of heavy rain forecast throughout the day.

M27 – Traffic moving smoothly this morning.

A3(M) – Traffic moving very smoothly this morning.

A27 – Traffic moving smoothly with a little congestion between Park Gate and Fareham.

M275 – No reported delays, light congestion heading southbound on to the A3.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays on the route but usual traffic heading northbound on Gosport Road towards Fareham.

A2030 - No reported delays.

Trains – London Waterloo signalling problems leading to platforms one to three being out of use with delays expected.

Bus services – No delays reported

Hovertravel – Services operating to timetable.