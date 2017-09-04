Morning Travel and weather: short delays on the trains

Expect a dull and damp start, becoming dry and gradually brighter.

Most places will have a dull and damp start, with hill fog and some patchy light rain and drizzle. Becoming dry this morning, and slowly brighter this afternoon as some warm sunny spells develop, along with possibly isolated light showers. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Traffic build-up is causing delays northbound

Trains – A signalling problem between Hilsea and Fratton is affecting the track circuits which help the signaller manage the position of trains on the network; trains have to come to stop and seek verbal permission from the signaller to continue past three signals causing delays of about 10 minutes.

Due to a fault with the signalling system between Havant and Southampton Central trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

Gosport ferry – Expect delays. Due to mechanical problems with the Spirit of Gosport only one ferry is running at the moment.