MORNING TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Sunny skies as city roads run smoothly

SPARKLING sunshine is the order of the day as city traffic begins to flow.
Residents will enjoy a day of warm weather, with temperatures set to peak at 25C at about 3pm.
Humidity will be highest at 8am, with percentages gradually declining to lows of 54.
The chance of rain is set to stay below five per cent throughout the day.
TRAVEL
M27 – Some slow northbound traffic towards Eastleigh, with delays just before the M3
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – Queues building as commuters enter Portsmouth, with motorway traffic looking slow until the A3
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow traffic heading into Fareham via Gosport Road
Trains – Commuters travelling to London Waterloo are advised to check timetables for cancellations, delays and revisions amid engineering works overunning
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
