MORNING TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Sunny skies as city roads run smoothly

Have your say

SPARKLING sunshine is the order of the day as city traffic begins to flow.

Residents will enjoy a day of warm weather, with temperatures set to peak at 25C at about 3pm.

Humidity will be highest at 8am, with percentages gradually declining to lows of 54.

The chance of rain is set to stay below five per cent throughout the day.

TRAVEL

M27 – Some slow northbound traffic towards Eastleigh, with delays just before the M3

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – Queues building as commuters enter Portsmouth, with motorway traffic looking slow until the A3

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow traffic heading into Fareham via Gosport Road

Trains – Commuters travelling to London Waterloo are advised to check timetables for cancellations, delays and revisions amid engineering works overunning

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays