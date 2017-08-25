Morning weather and travel

Search

Esther and Adam Kemp, and their children Daisy, five weeks, Evie, four, Finley, six, and Ruby 23 months Picture: Habibur Rahman (171113-04)

‘It was carnage’: Dad tells of horror moment son, 6, was knocked down and dragged into busy road by mobility scooter

A BRIGHT mainly dry day with warm sunshine and light winds.

Most places will remain dry until the mid-afternoon with areas of patchy clouds. There’ll be a maximum temperatures of 20 degrees.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays