Morning weather and travel

A BRIGHT mainly dry day with warm sunshine and light winds.
Most places will remain dry until the mid-afternoon with areas of patchy clouds. There’ll be a maximum temperatures of 20 degrees.
Travel
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
