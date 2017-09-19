Morning weather and travel

Have your say

TEMPERATURES are beginning to drop with highs of 16C expected in Portsmouth today.

The forecast says to expect a dry but cloudy day with possible sunshine before 10am.

Travel

M27 – A crash at junction 13 at Eastleigh on the M3 northbound carriageway is causing delays. Lane 3 is blocked and there are delays on the link roads from the M27

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays