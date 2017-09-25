Morning weather and travel

RAIN is expected until around 11am this morning in Portsmouth.
As the day goes on, temperatures should reach around 17C and the rain should clear up this afternoon.
From 3pm, it will be cloudy.
Travel
M27 – A crash has blocked the outside lane of the westbound carriageway just before junction 5 at Eastleigh. There are 15-minute delays between Hedge End and Southampton.
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
