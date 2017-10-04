Morning weather and travel

It will be a dry and bright start to the day with sunny spells.
Most places will remain dry and cloudy throughout the day. There’ll be a maximum temperatures of 16 degrees.
Travel
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – Approximately ten minute delay on M275 southbound
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.