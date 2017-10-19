Morning weather and travel

Have your say

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for fog in the south east of England today.

Portsmouth might experience dense, widespread fog until around 10am.

Temperatures will reach around 17C with rain expected from 9am. It is due to clear by mid-morning and remain cloudy for the rest of the day.

Travel:

M27 – No reported delays

A27 – Severe delays of 23 minutes on A27 Westbound between A259 Havant Road and M27.

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham - No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

Train services - No reported delays