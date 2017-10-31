Morning weather and travel

Have your say

SUNSHINE could reach Portsmouth this afternoon with the rest of the day expected to be overcast.

The temperature will reach up to 13C but will feel like 11C.

Travel:

M27 – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham - No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

Train services - Disruption to train services between Portsmouth and Southampton via Fareham due to a broken down train westbound at Fareham. Delays expected until midday.