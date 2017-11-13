Morning weather and travel

Have your say

IT IS a chilly start this morning in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Temperatures will remain low all day with highs of 8C.

Bright sunshine can be expected until around midday with a cloudy afternoon.

Travel:

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – A crash on the A3 northbound carriageway is causing delays of around 40 minutes. The incident at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park junction has blocked one lane.

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays