Morning weather and travel

IT IS a chilly start this morning in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.
Temperatures will remain low all day with highs of 8C.
Bright sunshine can be expected until around midday with a cloudy afternoon.
Travel:
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – A crash on the A3 northbound carriageway is causing delays of around 40 minutes. The incident at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park junction has blocked one lane.
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays