Morning weather and travel

Have your say

SUNSHINE is on its way today in Portsmouth.

The city will see highs of 13C this afternoon after a cloudy start from 8am this morning.

From midday there will be sunshine before a chance of rain around 4pm.

Travel:

M27 – Delays on the westbound carriageway due to a crash at junction 7 for Hedge End. All three lanes had been closed but are now open. There are delays of around 15 minutes from junction 10 for Whiteley.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays