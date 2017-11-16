Morning weather and travel

SUNSHINE is on its way today in Portsmouth.
The city will see highs of 13C this afternoon after a cloudy start from 8am this morning.
From midday there will be sunshine before a chance of rain around 4pm.
Travel:
M27 – Delays on the westbound carriageway due to a crash at junction 7 for Hedge End. All three lanes had been closed but are now open. There are delays of around 15 minutes from junction 10 for Whiteley.
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays