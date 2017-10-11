Morning weather and travel: Delays on M27, near M3

Have your say

RAIN could hit Portsmouth later this morning with cloud expected to move in this afternoon.

The city could be hit by rain around 11am with the rest of the day forecasted as overcast.

Temperatures will reach around 16C.

Travel

M27 – A crash between junction 13 and junction 12 on the M3 northbound is causing long delays on the M27 at Eastleigh. Drivers can expect delays of up to 40 minutes.

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham - No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays