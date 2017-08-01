Morning weather and travel: Dry with sunshine

TODAY will be dry in Portsmouth with bright sunshine in the morning and afternoon.
Temperatures could reach 20C by about 3pm.
Travel:
M27 – Slow eastbound between Junction 3/M271 Rownhams Interchange and Junction 7/A334 Hedge End Interchange. Around 15 minute delays.
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
