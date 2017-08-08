Morning weather and travel: rain expected with a yellow warning issued

After a dry start to the day, outbreaks of rain will become widespread across the city with heavy and thundery downpours likely.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning to the South coast to be aware of downpours that could result in localised flooding of roads if heavy and persistent.
There’ll be a maximum temperatures of 18 degrees.
Travel
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
