Morning weather and travel: rain expected with a yellow warning issued

After a dry start to the day, outbreaks of rain will become widespread across the city with heavy and thundery downpours likely.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning to the South coast to be aware of downpours that could result in localised flooding of roads if heavy and persistent.

There’ll be a maximum temperatures of 18 degrees.

Travel

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays