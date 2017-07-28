Mother-in-law’s cancer fight inspires Portchester fun day

A WOMAN inspired by her mother-in-law’s fight against cancer raised £1,500 for charity.

Penny Tribe held a fundraising family fun day at AFC Portchester.

It featured an inflatable penalty shoot-out, bouncy castle, cake sale and live music.

The 20-year-old from Portchester said: ‘Because of the weather, we were a bit washed out – in the end we all ended up in the clubhouse.

‘Everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves though – a load of children were dancing around and spending time with the Gruffalo.

‘It was really lovely of AFC Portchester to let us use the site for free as well – I am incredibly thankful to them for that.’

Penny is looking to raise more than £3,000 for Cancer Research UK by the end of this year after being motivated by her mother-in-law Vicki Sadler, who had cancer.

Vicki was diagnosed with cancer in 2015.

Now in remission, her family believe that there is not enough support available when someone is given the all-clear.

‘I’m happy with the amount we raised, but I’m not going to stop here,’ said Penny.

‘On September 16 there will be a psychic medium event, again at AFC Portchester, including a hog roast and a free drink at the bar.’

In October, Penny is taking part in the Great South Run, and the British Legion Run in November.

Penny said: ‘I’ve already done the Race For Life this year, so am more than ready for the challenge – now I just want to run as fast as I can.

‘My mother-in-law is really a tremendous inspiration.

‘The way she fought cancer so convincingly was incredible to see, and the whole family is behind her every step of the way.

‘When we realised that the support for those in remission wasn’t as great as it could have been, I decided to try and take action to raise awareness – and a bit of money for charity in the process.

‘I have a target of £3,000 and I am determined to reach that goal.’