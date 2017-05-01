Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in A27 crash

A MOTORCYCLIST was flown to hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A27.

The eastbound carriageway between the Hilsea slip road and the Farlington junction was closed for most of yesterday afternoon following the incident around midday.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed shortly after the road was closed.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) said: ‘We were called at 12.08pm to a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

‘The male rider, in his 50s, has sustained multiple, life-threatening injuries.

‘We sent a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances, an officer and the air ambulance to the scene.

‘The patient was flown to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition.’

Debris from the crash caused long delays on the westbound carriageway, with one lane closed until around 5pm.

The eastbound carriageway was opened around 6.15pm but delays continued into the evening.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We can confirm that the collision involved two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle.

‘We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we dealt with this incident.’

Drivers faced long delays with traffic backed up on the M275 heading out of the city and on the M27. People looking to join the A27 at Hilsea also faced delays. Drivers on the westbound carriageway joined queues from the A3 towards Petersfield.

At one stage, drivers were getting out of their cars while the road remain closed.

Around 2pm, the slip road from Hilsea was opened allowing stuck drivers to be diverted off the A27.

Bus services were also affected with some diverted and others cancelled.

People took to social media to speak of their shock at the crash.

Posting on The News’ Facebook page, Jan Harrison wrote: ‘Really don’t like using this road any more. It’s virtually every day now, sometimes more than once.’

Janet Georgie Hull posted: ‘I hope everyone is okay. There are so many accidents at the minute.’