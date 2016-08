A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A32.

The crash happened shortly after 10pm last night in Fareham Road, Gosport, near to KFC.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene by South Central Ambulance Service at 10.19pm.

A black Honda motorbike and a yellow Citroen car had collided.

A 31-year-old man, who had been riding the motorbike, was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.