MP announces date for her next open surgery session

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has revealed the date and location of her next open surgery session.

Constituents will have the opportunity to air their views on various issues in the town, without having to make an appointment beforehand.

The next open surgery will be taking place at Bridgemary Library in Brewers Lane on Tuesday, October 3.

Ms Dinenage recently held a mobile surgery in Gosport Asda, where over 50 visitors came to discuss personal, local and national issues.

She said: ‘My open surgeries are part of my commitment to be accessible to my constituents and tend to be really popular, particularly with people who might not get a chance to book an appointment at my office.

‘It is so important that my surgeries are as accessible as possible so if you want to have a chat, raise problems or receive advice, please pop along.

‘Every single one of my constituents – from the tip of the Gosport peninsula to the edge of Fareham – has the right to talk to their MP, raise problems and receive advice.’

For more information about Ms Dinenage’s surgeries, people can call her constituency office on (023) 9252 2121.