MP leads the hunt to find town’s charity champion

FAREHAM MP Suella Fernandes is calling on people in the town to help find the nation’s charity champion.

The #GivingTuesday campaign led by Charities Aid Foundation aims to find someone who has shown extraordinary commitment to charitable causes.

Ms Fernandes said: ‘We all know people who go above and beyond the call of duty to support charity.

‘This is a chance to celebrate those who make such an important contribution to our daily life in Fareham – let’s find a champion who embodies our great commitment to charity.’

Nominations can be made online until Friday, October 27 – to nominate someone to win the award go to givingtuesday.org.uk.