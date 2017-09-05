MP learns about work helping South Downs National Park

MP GEORGE Hollingbery met rangers working in a national park.

During a visit to South Downs National Park and the River Meon, Mr Hollingbery looked at how to improve access, monitor the health of the river and support farmers.

The visit was a chance for the Meon Valley MP to find out about work by the South Downs National Park Authority and Meon Valley Partnership.

He said: ‘As a keen fisherman I take a great deal of interest in our rivers, and the Meon in particular, so it was good to receive an update about the continuing challenges it faces and what is being done to help.

‘I was pleased to meet some of the volunteer rangers who are doing a magnificent job keeping an eye on the river to assess its health and hopefully spot any problems.

‘Much good work is being done by the national park and others to make sure Hampshire rivers are looked after.’

The visit included a walk of the Meon Valley Trail disused railway line to see how improvements had made a difference.