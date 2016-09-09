MP learns more about fire service strategies

FAREHAM MP Caroline Dinenage met Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service staff to hear plans about making Hampshire safer.

Ms Dinenage met the newly-appointed group manager for Gosport and Fareham Justin Harden, and Chief Officer Dave Curry to discuss The Making Hampshire Safer strategy.

The current challenge for the fire service is working towards becoming more efficient while maintaining standards.

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Dinenage said: ‘It was great to meet Justin and Dave to find out how Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service is adapting to deal with the new challenges they face daily.

‘It is vitally important to maintain strong links with the emergency services and find out what I can do to support them to keep Gosport constituents safe.’