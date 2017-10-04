MP meets campaigner to discuss deaf issues

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH North MP Penny Mordaunt has met with a member of the National Deaf Children’s Society while at her party’s conference.

The MP met with 20-year-old Aliko Sichinga, who urged Ms Mordaunt to improve support for deaf children in England.

According to the society, there are 50,000 deaf children living in the UK.

Aliko and the city’s MP discussed the government’s Access to Work scheme – a benefit which many deaf young people rely on to pay for communication support in the workplace.

Aliko said: ‘It was great to talk to Penny Mordaunt today and help her understand these issues, because she has the power to make a difference.’

Campaigns manager for the National Deaf Children’s Society Jess Reeves said: ‘Access to Work is a valuable scheme for deaf young people in finding and sustaining employment

‘But unless employers, training providers and careers advisors know about it then many deaf young people will miss out.’