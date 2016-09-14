MP – Officers’ roles are having to change and adapt

GOSPORT’S most powerful police officer has met with the town’s MP to discuss issues in the town.

Newly appointed Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich, the district police commander for Gosport and Fareham, joined Caroline Dinenage for a meeting about the police’s priorities.

Their discussions focused on a variety of topics including criminal issues in the Gosport constituency and the forthcoming closure of Gosport police station and the move to the Civic Offices.

Ch Insp Woolrich informed Ms Dinenage of Hampshire Constabulary’s plans to reduce criminal activity in Gosport and maintain frontline policing.

She also explained the changing nature of criminal activity.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘For instance, these days people are 10 times more likely to be a victim of cyber crime or fraud than burglary, leading to officers’ roles having to change and adapt to ever advancing methods of crime.’

The police station, in South Cross Street, is currently on the market.

Officers will work out of Gosport Borough Council’s town hall.

Ms Dinenage added: ‘It was great to meet with Ch Insp Woolrich to maintain strong links with the police and find out what I can do to support them to keep Gosport constituents safe.

‘It was encouraging to hear the plans and ideas that Hampshire Constabulary are using in the Gosport and Fareham area to help tackle crime.’

Have your say on policing priorities until 2021 in the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s survey at bit.ly/2buhAKE.