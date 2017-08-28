MP praises charity which supports deaf people

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH North MP Penny Mordaunt praised the ‘outstanding’ work of Hearing Dogs for Deaf People after visiting the charity this week.

Dogs are trained by the charity to alert deaf people to sounds they may be unable to hear.

Ms Mordaunt said: ‘The work that Hearing Dogs do is outstanding.

‘They work with a wide range of dogs and invest into bespoke training to ensure that they are ready to help improve the lives of deaf adults and children across the UK, including in our area.’