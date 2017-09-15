MP to host an ASDA surgery

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has announced that she will be holding an open surgery in ASDA this weekend.

Tomorrow from 10-11am, Ms Dinenage will be at the ASDA supermarket in Cranbourne Industrial Estate.

The open surgery sessions give Gosport residents the opportunity to discuss their concerns about both local and national issues without booking a prior appointment.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘My open surgeries tend to be really popular, particularly with people who might not get a chance to book an appointment at my office.

‘It is so important that my surgeries are as accessible as possible so if you want to have a chat, raise problems or receive advice, please pop along.’