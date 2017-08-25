MP visits Waterlooville service helping people with disabilities

AN MP visited a service for people with learning disabilities and autism.
The team at FitzRoy, a Petersfield-based charity which supports disabled people across the south, were delighted when Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery visited their Waterlooville site. Andy Lee, FitzRoy trustee, said: ‘We were grateful to have an opportunity to show George how actively engaged people with disabilities are in learning new skills.’
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.