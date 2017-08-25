Search

MP visits Waterlooville service helping people with disabilities

Theres lots happening at St James Church, Milton, after a restful summer

Be an active part of the community at St James

0
Have your say

AN MP visited a service for people with learning disabilities and autism.

The team at FitzRoy, a Petersfield-based charity which supports disabled people across the south, were delighted when Meon Valley MP George Hollingbery visited their Waterlooville site. Andy Lee, FitzRoy trustee, said: ‘We were grateful to have an opportunity to show George how actively engaged people with disabilities are in learning new skills.’