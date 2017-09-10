Music festival in Gosport hailed a success on debut weekend

Have your say

A NEW musical festival had a successful weekend of live acts and family fun.

Hapi Festival was held in Gosport for the first time and organisers hope to build on its debut and make it an annual event.

Rated R performing at the Hapi Festival. Picture by: Keith Woodland

Families and music-lovers went to Walpole Park, in the town, to enjoy performances by Limehouse Lizzy, The Animals and Friends and Daniel Wakeford.

A number of tribute bands and bands from Gosport and the surrounding area also performed.

Jeremy Gaskin, the organiser, said he was pleased with how the three-day festival went.

‘The event was really good, I have loved organising it and seeing it finally happen,’ he said.

The event was really good, I have loved organising it and seeing it finally happen. Jeremy Gaskin

‘Friday night was really good, the music was great but the rain did affect visitor numbers. But Saturday, the weather mostly held out and people seemed to be having a good time.

‘The music on all three days was brilliant and we wanted to go for a mix of acts from the tribute acts to local bands.

‘Hopefully we can build on this and make it bigger next year.’

For many of the people who attended, the music was the best part.

Alan Dearling, Jemma Sharpe and Matt Bradshaw enjoying the festival. Picture by: Keith Woodland

Friends Hannah West and Scarlett Smith, from Gosport, went along on Saturday. Hannah, 21, said: ‘It has been a really good day. There is a lovely chilled atmosphere and the music is laid back and enjoyable.

‘There is lots of things to eat and drink so we’ve had a great time.’

Paul and Jackie Barton, from Alverstoke, took their daughter Hayley, aged nine.

Jackie said: ‘We thought it would be a nice day out and the music had something for all of us.

‘It was advertised as a family festival and it has been with the rides, range of stalls and music.

‘I hope they do host it again next year as we would definitely come again.’

Couple Ray Morton and Chelsea Gray, from Fareham, went to support their friends playing on the stage.

Ray said: ‘Today has been a lot of fun and we were lucky it didn’t rain too much. It has been nice to sit, enjoy the music and have a couple of beers.’