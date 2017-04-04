Search

Musical will showcase young performers

A cgi east view of Bishops Waltham Junior School expansion plans

Bishop’s Waltham schools to be upgraded in multi-million pound project

0
Have your say

TICKETS are available for a new musical that has been shaped and performed by young Hampshire performers.

Ambition was commissioned by Hampshire County Council’s Music Service, with Arts Council England funding.

The play, written by Zella Compton, tells the story of a manufactured boy band striving for success.

There will be a free preview at Park Community School, in Havant on May 5, at 8pm. There will be a performance at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on May 13 at 8pm. For more details on booking go to facebook.com/AmbitionMusical

Back to the top of the page