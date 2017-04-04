Musical will showcase young performers

TICKETS are available for a new musical that has been shaped and performed by young Hampshire performers.

Ambition was commissioned by Hampshire County Council’s Music Service, with Arts Council England funding.

The play, written by Zella Compton, tells the story of a manufactured boy band striving for success.

There will be a free preview at Park Community School, in Havant on May 5, at 8pm. There will be a performance at New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on May 13 at 8pm. For more details on booking go to facebook.com/AmbitionMusical