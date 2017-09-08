NATIONAL: Academics scrutinising housing legislation after Grenfell Tower fire

RESEARCHERS have begun analysing housing laws for shortcomings after concerns about the adequacy of tenants’ legal rights were raised by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Homelessness charity Shelter has tasked academics at the universities of Bristol and Kent with identifying potential gaps in current legislation which undermine the safety of homes.

Shelter says it is hoping to establish how the legal rights of tenants could be strengthened, according to the study’s online survey.

Chief executive Polly Neate said: ‘In the most horrifying way possible, the Grenfell fire has shown that our laws fail to protect people’s right to a safe and decent home.

‘That’s why we are asking leading academics to help us expose all of the current failings to demonstrate the case for urgent reform.

‘Our goal is to get the government to make the legal changes necessary to prevent a tragedy like Grenfell from happening again.’