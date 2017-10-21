NATIONAL: Airports hike up parking charges

SOME of the UK’s busiest airports have hiked parking charges for drivers collecting passengers, according to a new study.

Research by motoring firm the RAC found that eight of the top 20 airports have increased pick-up tariffs this year.

Charges rose by as much as 100 per cent in the past year, while some airports introduced fees that did not previously exist.

Motorists collecting family or friends from London Luton are charged the most in the UK at £7 for 40 minutes, according to the report.

This is followed by London Stansted (£5 for half an hour) and Birmingham (£4.90 for one hour).

RAC spokesman Simon WIlliams said: ‘The eye-watering drop-off and pick-up costs at some airports is likely to be viewed by drivers as another way of making money out of them, particularly in instances where public transport to and from the airport simply isn’t a viable option.

‘This year many airports have increased the already sky-high prices they charge for short-stay parking near their departure and arrival terminals making a good deed a costly experience’