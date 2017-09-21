NATIONAL: Average price of pint of bitter tops £3 for first time

THE average price of a pint of bitter in pubs costs more than £3 for the first time.

According to the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA), the price rose by 6p last year to £3.05 - the biggest increase since 2014.

Lager prices were found to increase even more, with the cost of a pint rising to £3.58 on average, which is another record high.

Brigid Simmonds, chief executive of the BBPA said: 'Out latest stats handbook shows that the taxes on UK beer are still a huge cause for concern, and we cannot afford another beer duty hike in the November budget, if we are to keep a pint in the pub affordable for British beer drinkers.

'However, a wealth of other data, shows that with the right policies, the beer and pub industry, which supports £900,000 jobs, can continue to help grow the economy, creating new jobs and more opportunities for the people who work in our sector.'