NATIONAL: Brexit talks to resume today

BREXIT talks are set to continue today.

The process to withdraw Britain from the European Union will continue, as Brexit secretary David Davis returns to Brussels today.

He will meet European Commission chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to conclude four days of talks.

The negotiations have centered on so-called ‘phase one’ issues of the separation – comprising citizens’ rights, a financial settlement, the Irish border and Britain’s position in relation to Europe’s civil nuclear regulator, Euratom.

It is understood both sides have used the talks to explore each other’s positions, with the ‘divorce bill’ emerging as a key battleground.