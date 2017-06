NATIONAL: Cladding from 27 high-rise buildings - including two in Portsmouth - fail safety tests after Grenfell Tower disaster

Cladding samples from 27 high-rise buildings in 15 council areas - including two in Portsmouth - have failed safety tests in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, the government has said.

The Department for Communities and Local Government’s announcement comes amid a national safety operation to identify buildings with cladding like that used on the tower block in north Kensington.

Portsmouth was named along with Camden, Manchester, Plymouth and Hounslow as local authorities with buildings that failed tests.

Four tower blocks housing up to 4,000 people on Camden’s Chalcots Estate have been evacuated over fire safety concerns.

Today The News revealed that more than half of Portsmouth’s tower blocks were missing or did not have a valid fire risk assessment before the Grenfell Tower disaster.