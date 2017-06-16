NATIONAL: Death toll reaches 30 in tower block inferno

AT least 30 people have died in the Grenfell Tower fire police have revealed.

Metropolitan Police commander Stuart Cundy confirmed the death toll as he spoke near the scene of the devastating blaze in west London on Friday.

‘I’m able to say at this point in time at least 30 people have died as a result of this fire,’ he said.

Mr Cundy said the victims included one person who had died in hospital.

‘There is nothing to suggest at this time that the fire was started deliberately,’ he added.

More than 70 people are believed to be unaccounted for since the blaze, which police fear was so devastating that some victims may never be identified.

Mr Cundy said he expected the death toll to rise further.

He said: ‘The building itself is in a very hazardous state. It is going to take a period of time for our specialists, both from the police and from the London Fire Brigade, to fully search that building t o make sure we locate and recover everybody that has sadly perished in that fire. We will be dong that as swiftly as we can.’

An investigation led by a senior detective from Scotland Yard’s homicide and major crime command is under way with calls for ‘corporate manslaughter’ arrests to be made.

Mr Cundy vowed police ‘will get to the answer of what has happened and why’, adding: ‘ If criminal offences have been committed it is us who will investigate that.’